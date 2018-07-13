Eight characters each with a unique story will cross paths and change the world forever. At least that's what the marketing for Octopath Traveler has led me to believe. While the main story is supposed to take somewhere around 40-50 hours, the first few hours of the game are pretty crucial, because it will mold how the rest of the game feels. Here are some tips to get you started and set yourself up for a good run when you want to dive into the meat of the game. See at Amazon Try all the characters first

I know that seems annoying, and like all my tips they are merely suggestions; however, the character you choose first is very important. If you pick a character you don't really like playing or doesn't mesh with your playstyle, it will make the first couple hours of the game a real slog. Now each character plays slightly differently, but they can be grouped into two basic categories; fighters and magic users. As you can imagine, fighters excel at using swords, shields, axes, bows, and all sorts of items to engage in physical combat. While magic users, tend to use abilities, magic, healing, and other special talents to cause all sorts of effects to enemies. As a general rule H'aanit, Olberic, Therion, and Tressa fall into the fighter category, while Alfyn, Cyrus, Ophilia, and Primrose fall into the magic users. Both Alfyn and Tressa kind of cross the line and are a bit of both. Look for treasure chests everywhere

Octopath Traveler is full of treasure chests out in the open and hidden behind secret paths. Make sure you constantly explore every nook and cranny you can find in towns, out in the world, and in dungeons, for all the loot you can find! Get some healing items All characters stories start similarly, they all start in a small town/city. Once you can run around the town, hit up the item shop. You don't need a ton, but buying five or so Healing Grapes will allow you to be much more hearty when you start getting into some battles. Break enemies quickly and often