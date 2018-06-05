Lovers of RPGs have kept Octopath Traveler in their peripheral vision for some time now. You are not far off from the date when you will finally get the chance to play it on your Nintendo Switch . If you are in the market for more information about Octopath Traveler, you have come to the right place.

Now, I think we can all agree that Octopath Traveler may not have the greatest title in the world, but it does look like it could be shaping up to be a fantastic RPG. Developed by Square Enix and Acquire, Octopath Traveler has a visual style that could easily be compared to RPG games from the 16 bit era. By looking at the character sprites alone you couldn't be blamed for assuming that it's a title that may have originally come out on Super Nintendo. That being said, there are a bunch of other visual elements that take a decidedly more modern style. With judicious use of modern filters and high definition effects, this aint your granddaddy's 16 bit RPG.

In Octopath Traveler, you will control eight different heroes. Each one of these adventurers is completely unique in terms of character, story, and powers. You will guide these heroes as they each take on their own individual adventures. As you learn about each of them you will come to know their strengths and weaknesses. As you come to know them, you will be better suited to help each one of them achieve their goals.

When it comes to depth of gameplay mechanics, it seems as if Octopath Traveler is going to deliver in spades. We can expect to see strategic turn-based combat with some additional layers thrown in to keep things interesting. The addition of Boost Points will give a little extra oomph to traditional RPG combat. Boost points will allow you charge of the powers of your characters in all sorts of fascinating ways. It's looking as if there is going to be plenty of combat additions which will keep even the most well-traveled RPG player engaged

Octopath Traveler comes to the Nintendo Switch on July 13. You can pick up a copy for $60, or if you a Prime member, you can head over to Amazon and save a few bucks with a preorder. This game looks as if it is shaping up to be worthy of some serious hours of gameplay. I know that I will be getting a copy and diving right in the day it's released.

See at Amazon

