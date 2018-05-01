April 26th Update: F8 Conference live stream details!

If the rumors are to be believed, Facebook plans to use its annual F8 conference to unveil the sales plan for Oculus Go. It's possible some time during this presentation will be used to offer retail availability, as well as an opportunity to pre-order the long-teased standalone VR headset. If you want to catch the Keynote presentation live so you are first in line, be sure to watch the F8 live address on May 1st!

Watch the F8 Live Stream here!

March 21st Update: Oculus Go updates from GDC

GDC 2018 has come and gone, leaving lots of exciting new information! Jason Rubin, the VP of Content with Oculus states that, even though desktops are a priority, standalone headsets are the future. Seems that Oculus is aiming to remain in the future with their marketing as well, hoping to attract consumers with big name games and apps and keep them there, allowing existing content to speak for itself.

Oculus even took the time to reiterate the specs listed below, saying that OGO will basically be a phone when it comes to hardware, albeit with less overheating and better battery life. Furthermore, instead of limiting the eye buffer to 1024x1024 like it did on the Gear VR, Oculus is using Fixed Foveated Rendering to make the display clearer. To them, this means it will be very difficult to see the burls in the display, something we're very excited to test out for ourselves.

Developers can learn more about preparing for Oculus Go here!

The headset will also be capable of 72FPS, instead of the 60FPS ceiling on Gear VR. 72Hz means the display can be brighter and more vibrant. Lots of Gear VR apps can already handle this bump, but devs have to request it when porting to Go.

March 8th Update: Oculus VR CTO John Carmack gives us more information

Yes, significantly better. BTW, did someone from support get in touch with you about the video regression? There is a task open. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) February 23, 2018

We still don't have an official release date for the Oculus Go, but John Carmack has recently answered some tweets that give us a little more information on this anticipated device! He's confirmed the OGO will most certainly perform better than the Galaxy 7 on a Gear VR. This information doesn't surprise us as far as expectations go, but it's still nice to have them confirmed!

To elaborate, as mentioned below in regards to specs, the OGO will sport new lenses. a WQHD LCD fast-switch display with a higher fill-factor than OLED, and a Snapdragon 821 processor. Given the fact that The Samsung Galaxy 7 uses Snapdragon 820, it only confirmed John's statement wasn't just for advertisement. That being said, the OGO processor doesn't beat the Galaxy 8, which sports a Snapdragon 835.

So, although they previously mentioned the OGO will be "Somewhere between the Gear VR and the Oculus Rift," it seems like it'll more so be between the Gear VR on a Galaxy 7 and the Gear VR on a Galaxy 8 (in regards to performance).

Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

February 14th update: Developers give public feedback

"The display is much crisper than CV1. The FOV seemed slightly tighter (not much). Felt like the same performance as a GVR, just better screen."

kevinw729 on the Oculus Forums has announced that he was one of the Devs that got to try out the Oculus Go (OGO) and gave us his feedback.

Kevin also notifies the public that he did not see a slot for an SD card nor does he know what the final production of the battery life will be like. I'm going to stand by my assumptions in the last update that everything looks far too "consumer" ready for changes at this point. As I still wouldn't be surprised if they were already in mass production, who knows?

Finally, as of right now no one is sure if the OGO is going to only be accessible to the Oculus Store, or if it will be able to branch out to others as well. If so I think Kevin and I are in an agreement here, Google Daydream might be in some trouble.

February 2nd update: Developer kits revealed

Developers have received the first Oculus Go boxes and gave us a sneak peek of it, as seen above. The images have since been removed from Twitter accounts, but thankfully are still floating around.

If you notice, the box looks consumer ready already! I'd imagine Oculus is just as close to the release date as it says it is. Oculus' Website promises an official release early 2018, so I'm anticipating a late Spring release.

Other than this we've also been told that the Gear VR games will be compatible with the Oculus Go as well. This means plenty of titles will be available right from the start! A list of compatible games and experiences are listed below!