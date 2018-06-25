The Oculus Go is one of the best ways to get high-quality virtual reality experiences wherever you are, and today, the new Oculus TV app is launching for it so you can get completely immersed in all your favorite programming.

Oculus TV can be downloaded for free from the Oculus Store, and upon opening it, you'll be transported to a virtual living room of sorts where you'll be faced with a screen that equates to a 180-inch TV if you were viewing it in real life.

From this virtual TV, you can watch shows from Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, Pluto TV, Newsy, Netherthink, and more. Oculus has a UI that makes it easy for browsing through both live and on-demand content between these various apps, and you can even tune into live MLB games with Facebook Watch.

Throughout the summer and fall, Oculus TV will get support for more apps and broadcast partners, with one of the highlights being ESPN.

Oculus TV is available now, and for the price of free, it's definitely worth a look.

