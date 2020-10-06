What you need to know
- Office 365 for Mac apps are set to drop support for macOS High Sierra next month.
- Support will officially end on November 10.
- This keeps with Microsoft's practice of supporting the latest three macOS updates.
As we approach the release of macOS 11 Big Sur, Microsoft is preparing to shift its Office 365 support away from another older version of macOS. Specifically, Office 365 apps will no longer support macOS 10.13 High Sierra as of November 10. From that point, only macOS 10.14, 10.15, and 11 will be supported with the Office 365 suite.
In an update to the Office 365 message center (via OnMSFT), Microsoft said:
As of the Microsoft 365 for Mac November 2020 update, macOS 10.14 Mojave or later is required to receive updates to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote. If you continue with an older version of macOS, your Office apps will continue to work but you will no longer receive any updates including security updates.
This move stays in line with Microsoft's practice of supporting the latest three macOS releases with its Office 365 suite. Currently, those include macOS 10.13, 10.14, and 10.15. After the release of macOS 11 Big Sur, the oldest version supported will be 10.14.
As of the release of Big Sur, macOS will support both Intel and ARM-based Macs. Apple is expected to launch Macs sporting its own ARM-based chips later in 2020, and the company says Microsoft's Office apps are already running on ARM-based Macs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You've Got Mail: CASETiFY x USPS offers up iPhone cases, watch bands, more
CASETiFY has a history of running collabs and the latest is aimed at supporting the USPS.
These amazing Among Us-style iOS 14 app icons are anything but sus
Icon packs are becoming all the rage right now and now there's a pack that helps you declare your love of the excellent Among Us game.
October iPhone 12 event to be announced today, says Jon Prosser
According to the latest rumors, Apple could announce its expected iPhone 12 event today. The event is expected to take place on October 13.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.