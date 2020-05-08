What you need to know
- Microsoft is working to bring mouse and trackpad support to Office for iPad.
- The feature is reportedly expected to hit the apps by fall 2020.
- Apple shipped mouse and trackpad support for iPad in March.
Microsoft is reportedly working to bring mouse and trackpad support to its Office for iPad apps. According to TechCrunch, Microsoft is expected to ship the feature to the apps later this year. The Verge narrows down that timeframe further, stating Microsoft is targeting its release by fall 2020.
Microsoft hasn't spoken about its plans for cursor support yet, but the company has typically supported new iOS features relatively quickly. For example, Microsoft tested dark mode across its Office apps in the run-up to its official support in iOS 13. The feature rolled out to everyone shortly thereafter.
Microsoft has both individual Office apps, as well as a new, unified Office app on iOS. Presumably, we'll see mouse and trackpad support roll out across the individual and unified apps over time. An exact release date is unknown but, as The Verge notes, the target of "by fall 2020" indicates that support could arrive any time between now and then.
