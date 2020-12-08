After months of rumors, AirPods Max are here. That's right, the AirPods Studio name isn't a thing anymore and Apple has gone with the Max branding it uses on iPhone. Naming aside, there's a lot going on here – including a price of $549.

Apple made the announcement via press release, saying that we can look forward to all the same features and benefits of other AirPods devices, but with a new over-hear design. Buyers will also get to choose from five different colors; space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.

AirPods Max join AirPods and AirPods Pro in a growing family of audio products that also includes HomePod and HomePod mini. The inclusion of the H1 chip also means we'll get all the same features as Apple's smaller earbuds.

AirPods Max join the existing AirPods family in delivering unparalleled wireless audio, whether a customer is listening to music, making phone calls, enjoying TV shows and movies, playing games, or interacting with Siri. The magical setup experience customers love with today's AirPods and AirPods Pro extends to AirPods Max with one-tap setup, followed by automatic pairing with all the devices signed in to a user's iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

The larger since means we can look forward to 20 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. You'll also get a fancy soft, slim Smart Case to keep your headphones in when you aren't wearing them as well.

This being Apple, these arent any standard headphones. The company waxes lyrical about the way the earbuds are designed and attached, using a breathable mesh canopy to ensure improved acoustic performance and more.