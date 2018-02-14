When I was asked if I'd like to test out a motion-activated night light for my toilet, I was less skeptical and more surprised something like that existed, but hey, it's 2018, Elon Musk sent a car into space, and you can make your toilet light up in the dark. Embrace the future.

The Olixar toilet LED night light is a fairly unassuming little device that resembles a microphone back for a wireless lav — its flexible arm curls over the side of your toilet bowl and the unit sits snug against your toilet. It's best if you face it toward the bathroom door so that it turns on when you walk in.

It absolutely works as advertised; it won't turn on during the day, but effectively illuminates the toilet bowl at night. The motion sensor works very well, and the little LED at the end of the arm very brightly and effectively lights up your bowl. This is the perfect device for anyone who hates getting up to pee at night and having to turn on the lights, only to return to bed completely blind. The nightlight cycles all of its colors automatically, but you can push the button to make the color your like best constant.

The toilet LED night light isn't perfect. That flexible arm isn't as tight as I'd like it, and after raising the seat a few times or sitting on it, it eventually loosens and falls off. Luckily, it falls to the floor instead of into the bowl.

If you've never actually thought about a toilet night light but do get up to use the washroom in the night, consider this unit. It's only $8, takes three AAA batteries, and makes for a kinda fun, almost smart toilet.

That and, for dudes who stand up to relieve themselves, a pee stream looks super cool when illuminate in the dark. Just saying. Heard it from a friend.

