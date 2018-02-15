Lightning-powered headphones don't exactly have a reputation for being priced at the lower end of the market, but that doesn't mean there aren't some out there worth attention. This pair from a brand you've probably never heard of, Omars, ticks all the boxes. It's Lightning-powered, very affordable, well made, and importantly, sounds pretty good, too. Here's why you should consider the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones for your iPhone or iPad.

What you'll love about the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones

At no point after opening the box are you ever going to be disappointed with these headphones as a piece of hardware. From the color to the metal build to the length of the Lightning cable, everything is good. The memory foam is especially good. It's not the thickest but it's soft enough. Despite being fairly compact (they're on-ear after all), they're pretty heavy. At the same time, they're very comfortable. Confused? MFi certified

24-bit DAC

40mm drivers

Memory foam ear cushions

Weight: 190g

190g Companion app: Firmware updates only The headband is trimmed in a thick leatherette padding, and the actual structure of the band is a thin piece of metal. The weight is in the earcups and far from being uncomfortable, the weight actually seems to help anchor them around your ears and actually, passive sound isolation isn't bad. I've used these on a busy train listening to a podcast and had a great experience with only a low background hum breaking through. Really excellent for no actual sound canceling. This also helps you to appreciate how good the sound quality is, especially considering the budget nature of these headphones. It's well balanced and crisp, without overpowering bass and decent mids and highs. With a 24-bit DAC, they're pretty capable and there's also plenty of volume. The inline remote is basic but offers the functions you'd want it to (volume and play/pause) as well as a microphone so you're good when you have to make a phone call. What you'll hate about the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones