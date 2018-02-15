Lightning-powered headphones don't exactly have a reputation for being priced at the lower end of the market, but that doesn't mean there aren't some out there worth attention.
This pair from a brand you've probably never heard of, Omars, ticks all the boxes. It's Lightning-powered, very affordable, well made, and importantly, sounds pretty good, too.
Here's why you should consider the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones for your iPhone or iPad.
Affordable quality: Omars on-ear Lightning headphones
$59.99
Bottom line: Metal maybe wasn't the best choice but at a superb price you're getting a high-quality pair of Lightning powered headphones.
Pros:
- Good sound quality.
- Very affordable.
- Excellent build quality and design.
- Comfortable to wear.
- In-line remote with microphone.
Cons:
- The metal scratches quite easily.
- And there's no included carry case.
- Cable is thin and tangles easily.
What you'll love about the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones
At no point after opening the box are you ever going to be disappointed with these headphones as a piece of hardware. From the color to the metal build to the length of the Lightning cable, everything is good. The memory foam is especially good. It's not the thickest but it's soft enough.
Despite being fairly compact (they're on-ear after all), they're pretty heavy. At the same time, they're very comfortable. Confused?
- MFi certified
- 24-bit DAC
- 40mm drivers
- Memory foam ear cushions
- Weight: 190g
- Companion app: Firmware updates only
The headband is trimmed in a thick leatherette padding, and the actual structure of the band is a thin piece of metal. The weight is in the earcups and far from being uncomfortable, the weight actually seems to help anchor them around your ears and actually, passive sound isolation isn't bad.
I've used these on a busy train listening to a podcast and had a great experience with only a low background hum breaking through. Really excellent for no actual sound canceling.
This also helps you to appreciate how good the sound quality is, especially considering the budget nature of these headphones. It's well balanced and crisp, without overpowering bass and decent mids and highs. With a 24-bit DAC, they're pretty capable and there's also plenty of volume.
The inline remote is basic but offers the functions you'd want it to (volume and play/pause) as well as a microphone so you're good when you have to make a phone call.
What you'll hate about the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones
While the metal construction looks really nice and gives a whiff of the premium to these affordable headphones, there's one huge flaw: It scratches really easily. I've been fairly careful and still have a nice scrape on one of the chamfers and some knocks on the cups.
Part of the reason for this is that there's no included carry case. Even just a basic bag would suffice, something to toss the headphones in when you put them in a bag so they don't get scratched up. Cases aren't expensive but it's an additional cost for you when really, you should get one included.
The cable is also pretty poor. It isn't very thick and although it only goes to one earcup, it's still prone to tangling very easily.
Bottom line on the Omars on-ear Lightning headphones
If you're looking for an affordable pair of Lightning headphones that don't suck I have no trouble recommending the Omars on-ears. For the sub-$100 asking price, they represent insane value.
They sound great, they look great, they're well made, and they're comfortable to wear for long periods without getting fatigued.
They're not perfect, and the cable will probably drive you a little mad and you'll really need to source something to keep them in lest you wish to wander the streets with headphones covered in scratches and dents.
Minor points, though, in the grand scheme of things. These are very good headphones and something you're much less likely to lose than that little dongle that comes with the new iPhones.