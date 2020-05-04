Working from home and need a computer upgrade? The mid-2019 Apple MacBook Air isn't usually this affordable, but today only, you can grab one in refurbished condition at Woot for only $729.99. That saves you nearly $370 off its full cost of $1,099.

There's very little reason not to opt for a refurbished model over a brand new laptop. Not only do you save $369, but these models are also refurbished directly by Apple and come with a 1-year warranty from Woot. Apple's ensured they're in working condition and the quality you'd expect from the company, so you might not even notice the computer you receive has been used before. The original packaging is not included.

This model of Apple's MacBook Air was released last July as a spec-bump to the 2018 model. It's equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina Display with True Tone, along with a dual-core 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also has a Force Touch trackpad that allows you to use multi-touch gestures to become more efficient while you're working, as well as individual LED-backlit keys, Touch ID sensor, and the Apple T2 Security Chip to ensure your private data remains safe.

If you're looking for a portable laptop that balances size and weight with power and speed, the MacBook Air is for you. It's great for day-to-day work or studying and is a huge update on the previous non-Retina MacBook Air models that came before it. We named the MacBook Air the best overall MacBook choice in 2020. Check out our review for an in-depth look at all the capabilities of this machine if you need help making your mind up.

That $369 discount leaves you plenty of spare cash to spend on accessories. Fortunately for you, we've put together a list of our favorite Mac accessories in 2020 to help you find something to get the most out of your experience.