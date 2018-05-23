Amazon is running a one-day sale on select Kindle models, saving you $30 on your purchase. With summer coming, this is one of the best ways to read while kicking back at the pool and relaxing, and with the 6-inch reader being only $49.99 today, it's hard to pass this up. This is the entry-level Kindle, and it comes with a 6-inch glare-free display, built-in access to Audible, and the battery should last you for weeks at a time.

If you want something with a better display, the Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale, priced at just $89.99. It has a higher resolution display (nearly double) and a built-in adjustable backlight. You'll still get the same week-long battery life of the other Kindles, but this one also adds free cellular connectivity into the mix. Both options come in your choice of black or white.

You can't go wrong with either of these models, but remember that time's limited. Be sure to grab one today, before the discounts disappear.