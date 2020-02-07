Sometimes you see an app and immediately know that it fills a hole in your life. That's what happened when I spied One Switch on Cult of Mac this morning. I downloaded it before I'd finished reading.

One Switch does something so simple that it's a wonder that macOS doesn't already have it built right in. But it doesn't, so here we are.

With One Switch installed you'll gain a new Menu bar item. Click it and you'll see options along with a toggle. Toggle the, err, toggle and the option is enabled or disabled. Seems pretty self-explanatory, right?

What's so interesting is the options themselves. Want to quickly and easily enable Dark Mode without heading into System Preferences? What about keeping your Mac awake? Or entering DND? Or even hiding all of the icons on your desktop for the ultimate screengrab?

Here we have a great example of an app that won't change your life the first time you use it. But if you're someone who does any of these things regularly it'll all add up. The more you use it, the better One Switch will be. And at $4.99 it's a no-brainer.

If you're a Setapp user, you won't even need to pay that!