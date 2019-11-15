OneDrive on iPhone XSource: iMore

  • OneDrive for iOS now uploads images from iOS devices in the HEIC format.
  • This change preserves image quality and keeps file sizes down.
  • HEIC is the default image format for Apple devices.

OneDrive for iOS has a new update that helps keep file sizes down and maintains image quality (via MSPU). The update brings OneDrive for iOS to version 11.8.7. It allows the app to upload images in the HEIC format.

HEIC is the default file format for Apple devices. OneDrive uploading images in this format preserves their original quality and also keeps file sizes smaller. Before this update, images uploaded from iOS devices were uploaded as JPEGs.

The OneDrive App Store listing fully outlines the changes.

High Efficiency Image photos (Apple's default image format) will now be uploaded in their original .heic format. This will preserve original image quality and keep files sizes nice and light - saving users space in OneDrive. This update will affect users on iOS 11 or above using an iPhone 7 or newer.

To use this new feature, you need to use a device that's running iOS 11 or later, and that is an iPhone 7 or newer.

