OneDrive for iOS has a new update that helps keep file sizes down and maintains image quality (via MSPU). The update brings OneDrive for iOS to version 11.8.7. It allows the app to upload images in the HEIC format.

HEIC is the default file format for Apple devices. OneDrive uploading images in this format preserves their original quality and also keeps file sizes smaller. Before this update, images uploaded from iOS devices were uploaded as JPEGs.

The OneDrive App Store listing fully outlines the changes.