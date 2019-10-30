The shared view got even better now with new groupings for who shared documents to you and when they were shared. Getting back to your collaborative work is a breeze when you can easily organize your shared view!

iOS 13 users sharing OneDrive files - via the Messages app - may have noticed the app having a rough time. We sent it to OS school and it came back a lean, mean, messaging machine.

Some iPad users were experiencing an unresponsive OneDrive when coming back to the app - black screen, app crashes, the works. This has been fixed and the app will work as expected.

Users doing a very specific set of actions in a shared library would see the top bar selfishly cover the Shared Library icon. Boundaries have been restored for these components and this has been fixed.

We've fixed an issue with our multi window experience on iPad preventing some PDFs and Office files from being able to open in a new window. This has been fixed and all your PDFs, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint files should now successfully open in a new window.