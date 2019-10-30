What you need to know
- OneDrive for iOS now has groupings within the shared view.
- The update also fixes several bugs and issues within the app.
OneDrive for iOS has a new update that brings groupings to the shared view (via OnMSFT). This new feature makes it easier to manage files and documents shared through OneDrive. The update brings the application to version 11.6 and also comes with several bug fixes.
The app's listing in the app store outlines all of the fixes that the update addresses.
The shared view got even better now with new groupings for who shared documents to you and when they were shared. Getting back to your collaborative work is a breeze when you can easily organize your shared view!
iOS 13 users sharing OneDrive files - via the Messages app - may have noticed the app having a rough time. We sent it to OS school and it came back a lean, mean, messaging machine.
Some iPad users were experiencing an unresponsive OneDrive when coming back to the app - black screen, app crashes, the works. This has been fixed and the app will work as expected.
Users doing a very specific set of actions in a shared library would see the top bar selfishly cover the Shared Library icon. Boundaries have been restored for these components and this has been fixed.
We've fixed an issue with our multi window experience on iPad preventing some PDFs and Office files from being able to open in a new window. This has been fixed and all your PDFs, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint files should now successfully open in a new window.
This update is relatively small in terms of new features but smooths the performance of OneDrive on iOS. The update is rolling out to all users now.
OneDrive
OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage solution. It can store photos, documents, videos, and is available on all major platforms.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
3 new iPhones in 2020 could all feature Qualcomm's latest 5G modem
A report from Nikkei Asian Review via MacRumors suggests that Apple will launch 3 new iPhones in 2020, each 5G capable thanks to Qualcomm's 5G modem, the X55.
Customers queue for AirPods Pro, now available in Apple Stores
Apple has announced by press release that its new AirPods Pro are available to purchase in-store now!
Nike Run Club now available as stand-alone app for Apple Watch
Nike has announced that its Nike Run Club app is now available as a stand-alone app for Apple Watch.
Go cable-free with these wireless chargers for your AirPods Pro
Ordered the new AirPods Pro? You're going to want to have a good wireless charger to go with them, and here are our top picks.