- The iPad version of OneDrive now supports multiple windows.
- The feature makes it easier to multitask as you can have multiple files open at once.
- The update also brings bug fixes.
OneDrive users on iPads can now open multiple files at once. A new update to the iPad version of OneDrive brings multiple window support, allowing users to have multiple files open at once for viewing and editing (via MSPU). The update brings the app to version 11.2.6 and also comes with some bug fixes.
The complete changelog for the app also explains some bug fixes that ship with the update:
- We've added support for the new iOS 13 Multiple Windows feature on iPads. If you've got an iPad with iOS 13 handy, you can now open multiple files at once for your viewing and editing needs.
- Tapping on notifications for shared Office documents sometimes crashed the app. This is now fixed.
- Some users saw an error message when opening Microsoft Visio files. This has been fixed. These files now open in Microsoft Visio Viewer app.
OneDrive continues to get regular updates on all platforms, including iOS. Just two weeks ago, Microsoft rolled out a dark mode for iOS.
