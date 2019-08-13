What you need to know
- iOS users can now import Outlook meeting details into OneNote.
- You can import the date, location, agenda, and attendees using the new feature.
- A similar feature is already available on the Windows 10 version of OneNote.
OneNote on iOS recently received an update that allows users to import Outlook meeting details into OneNote. Users can import the date, location, agenda, topic, and attendees list from an Outlook meeting into OneNote using the new feature. The changelog for OneNote on the App Store outlines the change.
- Get a head start on your meeting notes: Quickly import useful details from any scheduled Outlook meeting into your notes - including date, location, agenda, topic, and attendees.
A similar feature previously rolled out to the Windows 10 version of OneNote. It's a helpful tool for jumping into notes for a meeting without having to spend time adding details that have already been recorded once through Outlook.


