OneNote is making it easier to add annotations to your images with its latest update on iOS. Now available for iPhone and iPad, the latest update to Microsoft's signature note-taking app includes the ability to set pictures as backgrounds on your notes.

Using the feature involves a relatively simple set of actions. Once you've added an image to your note, you can press and hold on the image to bring up the context menu. You'll see a new option labeled "Set Picture as Background." Tap it, and you'll then be able to ink and draw over the top of the picture you've selected.