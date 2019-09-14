If you are planning on preordering the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, or the new iPad and have a trade in to put towards that new device, you might want to do it online, especially if you are planning to pay with your Apple Card.

Apple is making it very clear when preordering the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads that you can earn 3% Daily Cash if you use your Apple Card to make your purchase, going as far as to list the exact amount of Daily Cash that will be earned. But what happens when you have a device to trade in that will lower the cost of the phone? It turns out that if you are doing your trade in online, you can earn Daily Cash for the full price of your new device, regardless of how much it will end up costing you after your trade in.

If you are buying a new device for full price online and have a trade-in, Apple will still charge your Apple Card for the full price of whatever you are buying, and then refund the card once your trade-in is processed. This is because Apple requires you to ship your trade-in device to them and, until they receive and verify the value of your trade-in, they cannot give you the value for it.

But what about when your Apple Card gets refunded for the trade-in amount? Won't Apple take your Daily Cash back? Thankfully, and almost surprisingly, the answer is no. In a normal return scenario, Apple adds the amount of Daily Cash that was earned to the balance of your Apple Card. We reached out to Apple Support and they confirmed that trade-ins are treated differently and the money that is returned to the card is considered a credit, not a refund, so the Daily Cash earned off of the inital purchase is yours to keep.

This creates a nice bonus for those preordering the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, or just about anything on Apple's website when you are trading something in and paying with Apple Card.