Life is busy. Work, school, your social life, your ongoing appointments, your workout schedule — the list of things that take up time in your busy week just goes on and on. You would feel a hell of a lot better if you just could get organized.

Keep all your dates, appointments, and tasks in one app. Learn More

There are plenty of calendar apps on the market, and some of them don't sync across different services, that finding the right calendar app can be just as frustrating. iMore Digital Offers know your time is important to you and is here to offer you a solution.

Informant for Mac is the only app you need to completely organize your life. More than just a calendar, Informant is a complete planner and organizer with Calendar, Tasks, Projects, Notes, and more tools to keep you on top of your busy schedule.

Just check out all the great features of Informant:

Tabbed interface lets you work with as many tabs as you wish.

Search options allow you to narrow or widen searches for any event, task, or note.

Rich Text Notes editors let you record audio notes and style rich text notes to your heart's content.

Smart Filters help you organize tasks by creating your own rule editors.

Focus View allows you to view your day at a glance.

Quick Entry makes adding tasks a breeze, with projects, contexts, subtasks, checklists, and multi-level subtasks all available.

Normally, Informant would cost you $49.99 to download, but right now through iMore Digital Offers, you can get Informant for only $14.99!

Stop stressing yourself out and take your busy life into your own hands by getting lifetime access to Informant.