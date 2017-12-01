The Oontz Angle 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $34.99 on Amazon. It normally sells around $50. We didn't see any spectacular drops on this speaker over the Black Friday weekend. This is the lowest price drop ever and the only deal we've seen in a while.

The features include:

  • Crystal clear sound and bass. Surprisingly loud with 14 Watts driving Dual Precision Stereo Woofers --- Perfect home speaker and travel speaker
  • Our advanced antenna design provides an amazing wireless bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet
  • OontZ Wireless Dual Pairing - quickly and easily set up two speakers to play together - one as left channel, one as right channel for incredible stereo sound separation up to 100 feet apart
  • IPX6 showerproof/splashproof/rainproof
  • For watching videos and playing the audio through the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra you can change the firmware to optimize for video, which reduces latency and improves the lip sync between the video and audio
  • Up to 20 hours of battery life and built-in mic for hands-free conversations

The Angle 3 Ultra has 4.5 stars based on 104 user reviews.

The Oontz has an odd shape, so you need an odd-shaped carrying case if you want to keep it nice on the go. Good thing Cambridge sells one for just $10.

See on Amazon