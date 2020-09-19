For just one day only, Woot has select MacBook and iPad devices on sale in open box condition with prices starting as low as $289.99. Though open box models aren't sealed, they're oftentimes just as unused as any brand new product out there.

The biggest thing you miss out on by choosing an open box model is the full Apple warranty, though Woot does include a 60-day Apple warranty with the purchase. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.

Mac-nificent savings Open-box Apple iPad & MacBook sale Woot is having a one-day sale on various Apple MacBook and iPad devices in open box condition. These are practically new and they also include a 60-day Apple warranty. Prices Vary See at Woot

Woot's sale has several different models of MacBook computers in stock currently, from the 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro to the 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and various models in between. The most affordable open box model on sale today is the 12-inch mid-2017 MacBook on sale for $789.99, though for less than $50 more you can score the 2018 model on sale for $819.99.

If you have more in your budget to spend on a computer today, the latest 2020 MacBook Pro is now on sale for $1,449.99 at Woot. That's quite a discount from its current price at Best Buy where it's currently sold for $1,799.99.

Meanwhile, various configurations of the Apple iPad are on sale from $289.99 currently, including 2018, 2019, and the latest 2020 versions of the tablet as well as iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.