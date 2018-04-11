Handbrake, a video transcoding app, is finally got a new update after about two years of being available for your Mac. The program can convert video files to several different codecs, which is useful for anyone who has to deal with multiple different video sources to edit. Plus, it can also rip DVDs and Blu-rays, perfect for digitizing your collection for safe keeping. Version 1.1.0 was released at the beginning of the week and includes multiple improvements.

What's new in version 1.1.0?

Right of the bat, users may notice the app looks a little different, due to a redesign meant to improve usability and readability. All windows now read from top to bottom, left to right. Interface icons have also been redesigned to look better on retina displays.

On top of the design improvement, the new version includes new presets for YouTube and Vimeo, which is bound to make creators happy, and HandBrake added in presets for 4K capable devices including Apple TV 4K, ChromeCast Ultra, and Fire TV.

For a complete list of every change in HandBrake, consult the patch notes on the website.

Any drawbacks to upgrading?

That depends on how much you use HandBrake already as some preferences and settings may not transfer over when you upgrade. HandBrake's website clear states: