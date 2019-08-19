While Ori and the Will of the Wisps is currently set to release in February 2020, it's predecessor is breathing in new life on a new platform. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2019 (assuming there are no delays). You can take a look at the official announcement on Twitter below:

The forest of Nibel is dying, and only you can save it! Explore the world of Ori in #OriandtheBlindForest : Definitive Edition, coming to #NintendoSwitch #eShop on 9/27. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/F2X49NODOu

Ori and the Blind Forest is a metroidvania game but to call it a simple 2D platformer would do it injustice. The art style is beautiful and the story heartbreaking and heartwarming in equal strides.

According to Thomas Mahler, the Game Director at Moon Studios, the game runs at 1080p, 60fps in docked mode, while in portable mode it'll run at 720p 60fps. This is a great level of quality and optimization for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy.

With that visual quality in mind, you'll need to think carefully about whether you want to play it on a Nintendo Switch Lite or take advantage of the graphics in docked mode with a normal Nintendo Switch. There's currently no pricing or preorder information but we'll be sure to update you when that becomes publicly available.