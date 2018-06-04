Although it wasn't specifically mentioned during the presentation, Apple's website after the Keynote was over confirmed that the first-generation Apple Watch — sometimes referred to as the Apple Watch Series 0 — will not be getting the watchOS 5 update.

Apple announced a bunch of new software at WWDC today, and watchOS 5 looks to give users lots to be excited about; however, there is one big caveat.

This shouldn't be shocking news to anyone, as you haven't been able to buy a first-generation Apple Watch for quite some time, but this is the first time in the history of the device that the new software has cut older hardware out of receiving the update.

On top of needing the right Apple Watch, you'll also need to make sure you have a iPhone 5s or later running iOS 12 to install the new watchOS 5.

