Since Disney took over the franchise, we have been blessed with a new Star Wars movie every holiday season, and that has given many of us, even more of a reason to celebrate. This year OtterBox is joining in the Star Wars celebration by releasing a special collection of its Symmetry Series case for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus!

The OtterBox Symmetry Series Star Wars Collection features five amazing designs for your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that display artwork inspired by the original trilogy and the newer trilogy including The Last Jedi set to release in December. It's the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan this holiday season that is in need of case for his or her iPhone.

With Thanksgiving just a day away and the craziness of December holiday shopping, this is the best time to get that new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus owner in your life a gift, or just by one for yourself! The greatest thing about these cases is they aren't only stylish and hella cool, they're also great at protecting your iPhone from damage.

Superior protection

OtterBox has made a name for itself by making high-quality protective cases for years, and its Symmetry Series is the perfect blend between protection and style.

The cases come in a variety of different colors and prints (not just the five Star Wars theme ones), and there's even a clear version. If you want to show off your phone while keeping it well protected, the clear version is probably the best choice. The Symmetry series offers a great amount of protection without a ton of bulk!

Pick one up right now!

Unlike most stormtroopers, I think OtterBox has really hit the mark with these cases. You can pick up for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 for $44.95 and you can snag one for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus for $54.95 right now!

