Following disappointing sales of the Fitbit Ionic, CEO James Park teased that the company is working on a "mass appeal smartwatch". Now, just about a day later, we have multiple renders showcasing what that smartwatch will look like.

Specifically, Fitbit wants something that appeals more to the female market, they said; the Ionic has a large, unattractive design and only comes in one size. Sources tell Wareable that the new watch is smaller than the Ionic, bringing it closer to the size of the first Blaze.

According to one source familiar with the company's plans, who asked to remain anonymous, Fitbit was aware that the Ionic didn't have mass market appeal. "It wants this to be something that will appeal to a larger, more general smartwatch audience," they told us.

Just like the Ionic, this new smartwatch will run the new Fitbit OS platform that allows for app support, notifications, and more in addition to Fitbit's standard fitness-tracking suite. The new watch is expected to come in black, silver, rose gold, and charcoal colors with a variety of different bands.

It should also be water-resistant up to 50m and comes with the Ionic's SpO2 sensor that'll eventually be able to track sleep apnea, but one thing it won't have is built-in GPS. I'd expect NFC to be on-board so Fitbit can keep pushing its Fitbit Pay platform, but there's no word on this just yet.

Lastly, Wareable's source says that the new Fitbit watch will also come with a lower price than the Ionic, which currently retails for $299.