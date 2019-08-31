What you need to know
- There's a new trailer for Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming role-playing game (RPG) The Outer Worlds.
- In the trailer, a company representative for Halcyon espouses the many benefits of coming to work in one of the outer space colonies.
- Amusingly enough, those many, many benefits have many, many possible restrictions.
- The Outer Worlds will release on Nintendo Switch some time after the other platforms, which are scheduled to release on October 25.
There's a new tongue-in-cheek trailer for The Outer Worlds, the upcoming science-fiction RPG being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division. From the variety of wildlife, to the harsh conditions, to the overbearing corporate presence, there's a ton of challenges for aspiring spacers to overcome. So come work for Halcyon, because if you're starting at the bottom, the only way to go is up, right? You can watch the new Come to Halcyon trailer for The Outer Worlds below:
The Outer Worlds definitely seems to be going for the same zany vibes as past Obsidian titles like Fallout: New Vegas. If you'd like to learn more about the game, one of our editors, Carli Velocci, got the chance to try a hands-on preview. You can check out her thoughts right here.
The Outer Worlds is currently set to release on October 25 for most platforms however, the Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later date.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.