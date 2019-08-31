There's a new tongue-in-cheek trailer for The Outer Worlds, the upcoming science-fiction RPG being developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division. From the variety of wildlife, to the harsh conditions, to the overbearing corporate presence, there's a ton of challenges for aspiring spacers to overcome. So come work for Halcyon, because if you're starting at the bottom, the only way to go is up, right? You can watch the new Come to Halcyon trailer for The Outer Worlds below:

The Outer Worlds definitely seems to be going for the same zany vibes as past Obsidian titles like Fallout: New Vegas. If you'd like to learn more about the game, one of our editors, Carli Velocci, got the chance to try a hands-on preview. You can check out her thoughts right here.

The Outer Worlds is currently set to release on October 25 for most platforms however, the Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later date.