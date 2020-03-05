Outlook and Edge on iOSSource: Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Outlook for iOS now supports formatting text.
  • You can format your text's style and size, create lists, and add inline links.
  • The update is available on the versions of Outlook for iPhone and iPad.

Outlook users on iOS can now format their emails with various text options. You can now format text size and style, use lists, and add inline links. You can also bold, italicize, and underline words. Michael Palermiti, the head of product covering Outlook, shared the news on Twitter.

The Outlook app on iOS doesn't show a recent update or changelog that lists these changes, so the update could be in the process of rolling out to devices.

Outlook

Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.