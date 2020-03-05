Outlook users on iOS can now format their emails with various text options. You can now format text size and style, use lists, and add inline links. You can also bold, italicize, and underline words. Michael Palermiti, the head of product covering Outlook, shared the news on Twitter.

Format your email like a pro on the go. 💪



New text formatting options now available for *all users* on @Outlook for iOS! 💌



1. Format text size and style

2. Bold, Italicize, Underline

3. Lists! Bulleted or Numbered

4. Add a link inline pic.twitter.com/1IsSoMP5jk — Michael Palermiti (@MPalermiti) March 5, 2020

The Outlook app on iOS doesn't show a recent update or changelog that lists these changes, so the update could be in the process of rolling out to devices.