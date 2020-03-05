What you need to know
- Outlook for iOS now supports formatting text.
- You can format your text's style and size, create lists, and add inline links.
- The update is available on the versions of Outlook for iPhone and iPad.
Outlook users on iOS can now format their emails with various text options. You can now format text size and style, use lists, and add inline links. You can also bold, italicize, and underline words. Michael Palermiti, the head of product covering Outlook, shared the news on Twitter.
Format your email like a pro on the go. 💪— Michael Palermiti (@MPalermiti) March 5, 2020
New text formatting options now available for *all users* on @Outlook for iOS! 💌
1. Format text size and style
2. Bold, Italicize, Underline
3. Lists! Bulleted or Numbered
4. Add a link inline pic.twitter.com/1IsSoMP5jk
The Outlook app on iOS doesn't show a recent update or changelog that lists these changes, so the update could be in the process of rolling out to devices.
Outlook
Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review InvisibleShield's Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector
You can set your mind at ease with the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector. This strong glass screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection and a warranty for the lifetime of your device.
Apple's latest 'Behind the Mac' video continues to focus on animation
Apple's Japanese YouTube channel has shared a new "Behind the Mac" video, this time focussing on the film-maker Makoto Shinkai.
2021 Chevy Bolt will include Wireless CarPlay and Qi charging
Chevrolet has announced its new Chevy Bolt for 2021, which will feature Wireless CarPlay, Qi charging and USB-C ports.
Want to get rolling? Here are the best fitness trackers for cyclists
Track every rotation of your ride with these fitness trackers designed specifically for cyclists.