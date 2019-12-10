Outlook and Edge on iOSSource: Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Outlook for iOS now has a Do Not Disturb feature.
  • The feature can be used to silence notifications and supports scheduling quiet hours.
  • Do Not Disturb works with Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts.

Microsoft Outlook for iOS now supports Do Not Disturb (via OnMSFT). The feature allows people to silence notifications in general or during specified quiet hours. To use the feature, you have to use an Office 365 or Outlook.com account.

The App Store listing of Outlook for iOS outlines the new feature:

Take time for yourself with our new Do Not Disturb options. Just tap the bell next to your Office 365 or Outlook.com account at the top of the navigation pane to silence your email notifications. You can choose a timed option, or schedule quiet hours to match your work schedule.

The update brings Outlook to version 4.15.0 and is available through the App Store.

Outlook

Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.

