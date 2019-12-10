What you need to know
- Outlook for iOS now has a Do Not Disturb feature.
- The feature can be used to silence notifications and supports scheduling quiet hours.
- Do Not Disturb works with Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts.
Microsoft Outlook for iOS now supports Do Not Disturb (via OnMSFT). The feature allows people to silence notifications in general or during specified quiet hours. To use the feature, you have to use an Office 365 or Outlook.com account.
The App Store listing of Outlook for iOS outlines the new feature:
Take time for yourself with our new Do Not Disturb options. Just tap the bell next to your Office 365 or Outlook.com account at the top of the navigation pane to silence your email notifications. You can choose a timed option, or schedule quiet hours to match your work schedule.
The update brings Outlook to version 4.15.0 and is available through the App Store.
Outlook
Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
North announces Focals 2.0, shipping in 2020
North has today announced its next-generation of Focals smart glasses, Focals 2.0.
It's time to say goodbye to the 2013 Mac Pro
After six years it's finally time to say goodbye to the 2016 Mac Pro. And who better to do that than someone who perhaps has more obsolete Macs than anyone?
Want to see a big vat of Midnight Green? Of course you do
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan right now, and he's tweeting up a storm as he goes. Yesterday he tweeted a photo as he visited Seiko advance, teh company that helps make iPhone 11 Pro colors look so......colorful.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.