What you need to know
- Microsoft Outlook on iOS now reminds you about appointments in your inbox.
- The app brings events to the top of your inbox 30 minutes before the event starts.
- The update doesn't include any other features or bug fixes.
Microsoft Outlook for iOS now brings appointments from your calendar to the top of your inbox. The new feature comes in an update to version 4.11.0 that's available now through the App Store (via MSPU).
The update does not include any other bug fixes or new features. Here's the complete changelog:
Stay on top of your upcoming events! Outlook now surfaces what's Up Next in your calendar right at the top of your inbox, 30 minutes before the start of your event.
Many people use Microsoft Outlook to manage their calendars, as well as their email. This new feature is a natural addition for those users and gives another option to stay on top of events.
Outlook
Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Control access to your home with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt
The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt lets you control access to your home wirelessly without any additional accessories. You can create temporary or permanent codes for guests and lock or unlock your door with a tap on your smartphone from anywhere.
IBM: Employees using Macs 22% more likely to exceed expectations vs Windows
An IBM study presented November 12 has revealed that employees using Macs were 22 percent more likely to exceed expectations in performance reviews compared to Windows users.
'Project Titan' could use True Tone to even out interior lighting
Apple's rumored "Project Titan" could make use of True Tone-like technology according to a new patent granted to the company. True Tone currently makes sure iPhone and iPad screens aren't too yellow or blue based on ambient light and a car could do the same, adjusting interior lighting to ensure an evenly lit cabin.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.