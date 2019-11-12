Outlook and Edge on iOSSource: iMore

Microsoft Outlook for iOS now brings appointments from your calendar to the top of your inbox. The new feature comes in an update to version 4.11.0 that's available now through the App Store (via MSPU).

The update does not include any other bug fixes or new features. Here's the complete changelog:

Stay on top of your upcoming events! Outlook now surfaces what's Up Next in your calendar right at the top of your inbox, 30 minutes before the start of your event.

Many people use Microsoft Outlook to manage their calendars, as well as their email. This new feature is a natural addition for those users and gives another option to stay on top of events.

