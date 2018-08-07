Overcooked was a hit in the gaming community when it released in 2016, garnering high review scores and universal acclaim. Thanks to its success, a sequel called Overcooked 2 has been developed and is now out on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Featuring a charming tone and exciting gameplay, it's one of the best indie games of 2018 so far.

Overcooked 2 See at Amazon Price: $40 Bottom line: It can feel overwhelming at times, but Overcooked 2 is a must for fans of strategy games. Pros: Hectic, fun gameplay.

Easy to learn mechanics.

Lighthearted presentation. Cons: Confusing in some aspects.

Challenging multitasking gameplay In Overcooked 2, you take control of a pair of chefs that need to work together to cook meals and get them out to waiting customers. The basic steps to creating a dish are to prepare the food, plate it, and hand the meal to the customer. You can change the chef you're controlling at any time, and if you assign them a task before doing so they will continue to do it. This allows for multitasking; for example, when making sushi, one chef can chop the fish while another cooks rice. Each level in the game has a time limit, and in order to pass the levels, you'll need to successfully feed enough people in a certain amount of time. Failing to get the customer's order correct will yield lower points, and being too slow will do the same. Therefore, it's critical to use your time effectively and make sure both chefs are always keeping busy.

The game starts out easy since you only have to make basic recipes in simple kitchens. However, things get tougher as customers order more complex dishes and kitchens begin to have obstacles or hazards. One particular level that takes place on a giant air balloon will cause your cooking appliances to slide across the bottom of the balloon's basket. As much as I do like a challenge, though, I have to admit that the later levels feel confusing sometimes. There are cases where there's so much on screen going on at once that you'll spend thirty seconds or more just understanding and memorizing the layout of the level. Near the end of the game, that's time you can't afford to waste.