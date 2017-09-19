Owning the iPhone X horns

Apple chose specifically not to hide the horns on iPhone X. Even if you can never not see them.

The "notch" and "flap", or as Apple refers to it internally (and casually) as the ears and forehead — though it will forever be 🤘 (horns) to me — are the most distinctive visual design element of the upcoming iPhone X. So much so that they, and not the now-deleted Home button, are what distinguish the next-generation iPhone in next-generation icons and glyphs.

Marco Arment:

This is the new shape of the iPhone. As long as the notch is clearly present and of approximately these proportions, it's unique, simple, and recognizable. It's probably not going to significantly change for a long time, and Apple needs to make sure that the entire world recognizes it as well as we could recognize previous iPhones. That's why Apple has made no effort to hide the notch in software, and why app developers are being told to embrace it in our designs.

Being distinct — iconic, even — is a huge plus in terms of brand recognition. But whether that recognition is good or bad, admired or derided, is another matter.

John Gruber, writing for Daring Fireball:

My objection (again, after admittedly only spending 10-15 minutes with an iPhone X in hand) remains that Apple could embrace the notch on the lock and home screens, allowing for this new iconic silhouette, without embracing it all the time. I suspect (or maybe it's just hope) what might happen is something along the lines of the evolution of the new look-and-feel that debuted in iOS 7.

How Apple handles the horns may well change over time. Technology may allow it or even force it to change. For now, though, Apple is all in.

Take every mockup and alternative you've seen on Twitter or on blogs, multiply it by a score or two, and that's how many Apple likely dreamt up and tested long before anyone even heard the iPhone X project.

Some of them didn't work for practical reasons, others simply weren't to the team's taste or objectives. So, horns. Almost everywhere: horns.

There are a few custom interface elements, like the Now Playing card in Music or Drafts in Mail, where the visual cue for the layering is considered important enough that it pushes the horns back and they get blacked out. Otherwise, the horns win.

As compromises go, it's a big one. And it's one that, even after spending the better part of half an hour or more with several demo iPhones X following Apple's event, still stands out at me.

(Every bit as much as the "flat tire" on the Moto 360. Though Apple, at least, had enough marketing sense not to name the device the iPhone Hornless...)

If you really hate the horns, there's an iPhone 8 for you. It has almost all the new features with nary a horn in sight. Otherwise, come November, you, me, and everyone else outside Apple gets to try iPhone X, horns and all, and decide for ourselves.