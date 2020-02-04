With more and more Android phone makers trying their hand at making a folding phone, all eyes are on Apple to see whether it will follow suit. There's no doubt that there are prototype foldable iPhones hidden deep inside Apple Park. But will they ever see the light of day? If they do, this patent for a folding mechanism might just be the reason.

The patent, spotted by Apple Insider and titled "Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges," appeared today and explains how Apple hopes to prevent one of the problems that blight all foldable phones – their screens have creases where they fold.

This patent seems to suggest that Apple has a solution for that, though.