Apps make the world go round and for a Mac user the right apps can make your life a whole lot easier! There are a ton of great Mac apps available that do a wide variety of tasks from recording your screen to converting your video to hiding your IP address, but they can get pricey.

Whether you are a new or experienced Mac user, odds are that you haven't already purchased all the software that you want or need because of the costs associated with it, but that's about to change.

Right now you can pick up 10 pieces of great software at a huge discount with this amazing Cyber Monday Mac Bundle! I know Cyber Monday has come and gone, but iMore Digital Offers has this deal for a little while longer!

The apps you'll get include:

Path Finder 7

Photolemur 2.2 Spectre

Live Home 3D: Standard Edition

Pagico 8

VPN Unlimited: 3-Yr Subscription

MacGourmet Deluxe

Screens 4

WallPaper Wizard 2

iLocker PRO

You won't be paying anywhere near full price for these if you act quickly enough though because you can pay what you want for this fantastic!. That's right, you only have to pay what you think is a fair price for all 10 apps!

You have three great options to take advantage of this offer: