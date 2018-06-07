Programmers who can write for the web and for apps are in high demand, especially if multiple coding languages are known. However, learning those languages isn't always cheap or easy, and assembling everything yourself can be a hassle.

Pay what you want to go back to school and learn coding! Learn more

Instead of searching out the necessary courses to learn how to code, why not get them all in one place? Right now, iMore has a deal on a 10-course bundle that covers everything from HTML and CSS to JavaScript, Python, and Ruby on Rails. The best part? If you beat the average price that others have paid, you take home the entire bundle valued at $1,990. If you'd rather not beat the average price, you can pay literally anything and take home a jQuery for Beginners course, valued alone at $199.

If you take home the entire Coding 101 bundle, you'll have access to these ten courses: HTML & CSS for Beginners

PHP/MySQL for Beginners

JavaScript for Beginners

GitHub Fundamentals

Python for Beginners

Ruby on Rails for Beginners

Intro to Web Development

Java Programming for Beginners Part 1

Java Programming for Beginners Part 2

jQuery for Beginners

Beat the average price and take home all 10 courses in the Coding 101 bundle Learn more