Programmers who can write for the web and for apps are in high demand, especially if multiple coding languages are known. However, learning those languages isn't always cheap or easy, and assembling everything yourself can be a hassle.
Pay what you want to go back to school and learn coding!
Instead of searching out the necessary courses to learn how to code, why not get them all in one place? Right now, iMore has a deal on a 10-course bundle that covers everything from HTML and CSS to JavaScript, Python, and Ruby on Rails. The best part? If you beat the average price that others have paid, you take home the entire bundle valued at $1,990. If you'd rather not beat the average price, you can pay literally anything and take home a jQuery for Beginners course, valued alone at $199.
If you take home the entire Coding 101 bundle, you'll have access to these ten courses:
- HTML & CSS for Beginners
- PHP/MySQL for Beginners
- JavaScript for Beginners
- GitHub Fundamentals
- Python for Beginners
- Ruby on Rails for Beginners
- Intro to Web Development
- Java Programming for Beginners Part 1
- Java Programming for Beginners Part 2
- jQuery for Beginners
Beat the average price and take home all 10 courses in the Coding 101 bundle
As more people purchase this bundle, the average price continues to rise. If you'd like to nab it as cheap as possible, be sure to check it out soon! And don't forget; pay any amount you want and still take home a jQuery for Beginners course.