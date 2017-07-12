PayPal has announced that users around the world will soon be able to select the payment service as a payment method option for the App Store, iTunes Store, iBookstore, and Apple Music right on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The option comes first to Canada and Mexico, with a worldwide rollout beginning soon afterward.

From PayPal:

Starting today in Canada and Mexico, and rolling out in other countries including the US soon after, PayPal customers will be able to pay for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases across iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices using their PayPal account. This provides a secure and versatile payment method to meet the growing demand for digital entertainment.

When setting up a payment method on your iOS device, you'll just select PayPal and sign in to your account.

If you use the iTunes Store, App Store, or any of Apple's other digital marketplaces on your Mac or PC, you've been able to set up PayPal as a payment method for some time. This is the first time, however, that you've been able to set up PayPal as your chosen payment method on Apple's mobile devices.