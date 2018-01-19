What's more trendy than little, adorable Polaroid-like pictures of you and your pals at the trendiest sushi burrito place/gourmet ice cream parlour/craft beer maker? Adorable, little Polaroid-like pictures of you and your friends shot on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera. This little instant camera is designed to automatically detect the ambient brightness to then adjust the amount of flash and shutter speed needed for the best-looking photo, meanwhile the double exposure mode means that 2 images are produces on one film sheet simply by pressing the shutter twice. Instax doesn't stop there, though: this polaroid-like camera also comes with bulb mode that keeps the shutter open for a longer, 10-second max period so you can photograph light trails, while macro mode allows you to shoot short distance photography at ranges as close as 30cm. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera comes in brown and black and resemble a film camera that would have been made in the 1960s. You can pick up this nifty little gift for around $128, while film will cost you anywhere from between $20+ for colorful, fun stuff, or a bit less for plain white prints. See at Amazon Neewer Ring Light + accessories

Every social media star knows that the most important thing in the world for a perfect selfie is perfect lighting, but depending on where you live or what time of day you're selfie-ing, getting the ideal lighting is kiiiiiinda difficult. Enter the Neewer Ring Light. The Neewer Ring Light is a circular light that's used to enhance and snap near-perfect portrait and product shots. If you've ever seen a music video where the people have a white ring around their pupil, then congratulations, you've seen a ring light! With this ring light in particular, you not only get the light itself — which can be easily adjusted to be incredibly bright or give a soft glow to a picture — but also different-colored orange and bright white filters, which you can mix and combine to either warm up or cool down a picture, as well as a tripod stand that'll keep your ring light adjusted, a shutter control, a mount for your iPhone, and a charger: pretty much everything you need for the ideal selfie station. You can pick up the Neewer Ring Light and accessories in two different sizes: a 14-inch ring light for $130 or an 18-inch ring light for around $150. See at Amazon TwitterTats

Have you ever Tweeted something so incredibly funny, brilliant, poignant, and profound that you thought, "Man, I should get that tattooed on my body?" Well now you (kind of) can with temporary TwitterTats!

TwitterTats are temporary tattoos of tweets from celebrities, athletes, tech titans and more. Trade them with your friends, wear them to your next concert, or just rep your favorite celebrities. TwitterTats make for great gifts for friends needing some inspiration, or who are just mega-fans. (TwitterTats)

If you want, you can either pick up a pack o' Tweets like The Donald Trump pack or The Conor McGregor Pack for $10, or you can create your own 10-12 tattoos for $25! The tattoos will last around 2-3 days and are around 3 inches by 1 inch in size. See at TwitterTats Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer

Prynt the pain away and gather up them likes n' followers with the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer! This $150 gizmo is not only an incredibly well-designed product, but it also makes you the center of attention at every single party and on every single Instagram and Twitter post because people are like "WOAH HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!"

Prynt Pocket is a standalone version of the Prynt case. You can mount your iPhone into the phone mount, and any Lightning port phone will fit. Then, snap a picture or grab one from your photo library or social media feed, print, and you're good. Just like the Prynt case, this pocket printer supports video-to-picture printing, so you can use augmented reality to see your picture come to life by looking at it through your camera's viewfinder. It's like real-life Harry Potter moving photographs! (Lory Gil)

One other super cool thing about the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer is its paper: this mobile printer uses zero ink, which means all the pigment is directly on the photo paper, so you won't have to worry about changing and wasting money on useless cartridges (and compared to other instant-printers, the Prynt's paper is incredibly reasonable at 40 images for $20). You can pick up the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer for the social media guru in your life in white, black, (and my favorite colors) mint green and lavender. See at Amazon LuMee Duo iPhone Case

Remember what I said about lighting before? Well if the ring light is your at-home lighting source of selfie goodness, then the LuMee Duo iPhone Case is your mobile #masterpiece maker! The LuMee Duo iPhone Case is a super simple concept for a case that combines two bright, flicker-free LED strips of lighting on both the front and the back of the device. With just the press of a button (located on the back of the LuMee), the case lights up and provides you with impeccable lighting, so no matter where you are you can always take the perfect shot, whether it be a selfie, a mirror selfie, or a group shot of you and your BFFs! An added bonus to the LuMee Duo iPhone Case? It's actually a really protective case, so if you're buying for someone who's clumsy and is prone to dropping and breaking your iPhone, then this case might be a perfect 2-in-1 duo of beauty and grace. You can pick up the LuMee Duo iPhone Case in pink, black marble, black, red, gold, pink marble, burgundy, rose gold, white, and white marble for around $60. See at Amazon SimpLenz 7-in-1 Clip on Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit