Person-to-Person Apple Pay is about to make iMessage even more valuable

Peer-to-peer Apple Pay is coming to iMessage, and it's going to make Apple's messaging platform even more valuable.
November 7, 2017: Person-to-person Apple Pay is now available for iPhone users in the U.S. to test through Apple's public Beta Software Program as part of iOS 11.2 beta 2. (Some people on the developer beta are claiming to see it as well.)
Messaging has become a primary interface and platform layer in its own right. There's no telling how long that will last — if it's here to stay or if it's part of a larger transition towards multi-input "assistants" — but today it's used by people around the world not just for text chat but for an ever-increasing number of important transactions. Those range from things as emotionally valuable as emoji and stickers that share our feelings with friends, colleagues, and loved ones, to online orders and payments that get us food, rides, and more.
It's what's made WeChat an inextricable part of life in China, and what led Facebook to pushing Messenger, buying WhatsApp, expanding Instagram, and doing everything it can to shove communications into its attention harvesters. It's also what's apparently frustrating Google and the myriad of chat apps that company was spitting out for a while.
For Apple, it's all about iMessage.
Though proprietary and only available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, that still encompasses hundreds of millions of people around the world ‚ including a growing amount of U.S. teens.
Last year, Apple added app integrations (including the aforementioned stickers), bubble and screen effects, markup, and more to make iMessage more useful and more fun. With iOS 11, the company is adding Apple Pay.
Previously, with Apple Pay, you could tap an NFC terminal to make an in-person transaction or use Safari to make a web purchase. Now, with person-to-person Apple Pay, you can send and receive money directly from and to iMessage.
The implementation is clever: You have to approve initial requests, so no one can spam you with demands for money. Once you do approve a contact, if you get a request, it's super easy to accept it with Apple Pay right inside the iMessage timeline.
Sending money is also breeze. You simply tap it out in iMessage or tell Siri, Apple's intelligent voice assistant, who you want to send money to and how much.
If and when you receive money, it goes into an "Apple Pay Cash" card where you can quickly and easily buffer funds until you decide to make purchases or withdraw the to a traditional account.
I've had a chance to see Apple Pay in iMessage in action and it worked remarkably well. For people already in the Apple ecosystem, especially those like my friends and family who only ever use iMessage, it'll be all but effortless to start using. Better still, it's one less service to have to maintain — and one less security and privacy vector to worry about.
That's because, like everything iMessage, person-to-person Apple Pay is end-to-end encrypted and Apple has absolutely no interest in harvesting, aggregating, and profiting off your transaction data. Who you get money from and who you send money to is your business, not some massive online social search company's. And, frankly, that's become just as if not more important to me than the service itself.
Apple Pay in iMessage will debut this fall in the U.S., but I hope to see it in Canada, the E.U., and everywhere else soon.
Here is what I still don't know. I send you $1. If I have no cash in my account, I presume that my card is then charged $1, and $1 good into your virtual card. But mastercard or Amex etc... charge 2 or 3 cents for that. Who pays that? Apple, me, or you?
I'd imagine it would be the same as if you made a point-of-sale purchase in which the funds would electronically transfer but Apple and your financial institution would split the interchange fees. But that's an uneducated guess...
Probably the same as PayPal. For a checking account, no surcharge. For a credit card you'll pay a couple % surcharge
From Recode in June:
"Money-transfer services backed by a debit card will be free for users, while those backed by a credit card will be hit with a 3 percent fee..."
Should cost nothing. PayPal is free sending to friends and family
That's an interesting question. So far I've seen no transaction notifications in person-to-person Apple Pay, and I'd assume there are legal requirements to show that sort of information if those charges are present. (For example, PayPal shows how much you'll be charged when you send money, far as I can remember.)
We might have to wait and see what it looks like when it's live.
In Sweden the major banks has gone together and made a service that does this. Works really well and everyone is using it. But it is nice to have it integrated into iMessage. Most people in Sweden wouldn't be able to live without it now when used to it 😬
Same in the U.K.- I can send money to anyone with a mobile number from my banking app. I suspect this will be met by a bit of a shrug outside os the US...
Virtually all US banks have a similiar service on their mobile banking apps.
PLEASE APPLE RELEASE IMESSAGE TO OTHER PLATFORMS!
They won't even open up FaceTime. You think they will open it to windows 10. Its all about the eco system.
Yep....too bad. They could make TONS of money. Because alot of people do not like MacOS and MacBook but alot of the same people have iphones. They could charge a monthly fee and make a boatload of money. I would pay 10 bucks a month for imessage and facetime EACH! I am not ever going to purchase a MacBook or imac soooooo apple looses out!
Just switch to MacOS and iOS devices. Once you give up on that horrible Windows and their endless updates, you'll never want to go back...
Once they give me touchscreen macs yep.....until then MacOS is crap!
Just a note to anyone working at apple...I would pay 50 bucks (a year) to have imessage on my windows 10 devices!
All the convenience without the security?
"Who you get money from and who you send money to is your business, not some massive online social search company's. "
Unless that money is being laundered or used for terrorist financing. Then it may become apple's business. This is always the risk for companies that engage in on-line money movement. Something banks have had to deal with for years, especially after 9/11.
It’d be fairly simple for Apple to set the transaction limits well below a level that would require any reporting to entities such as FinCEN (currently $10k). I honestly can’t picture limits being that high anyway...
Reporting limits are only a part of the responsibility. Most money laundering and TF happens at thresholds below 10k as most criminals know that is the limit. Financial institutions are required to know who is moving money through their systems. Simply saying a transaction didn't hit 10k is not enough to eliminate financial responsibility. At least not for banks.
Right. My eight-year-old can use my Siri to play Katy Perry tracks off Apple Music. Under this new scheme she'd be able to pick up my phone, press the button and send my money all over the place. What on earth is the point of having Apple Pay Siri-enabled?
Not really. You'd have to authenticate the transaction via TouchID... Unless of course, your 8-yr old has a fingerprint stored in your phone.
When I can add funds to my iPhone Wallet that acts just like good old anonymous cash, let me know. Otherwise, all of these transactions are just trackable events that are probably being reported back to one (or several) of the three-letter government agencies and I don't think any of them needs to know if I'm paying my friend for lunch.
Apple has trademarked Apple Pay cash in some countries and regions.
So I guess we should be seeing them coming soon.
Everyone freaked out over apple pay/android pay when it was released too....now everyone is using it,
Sounds like I may finally get to actually use Apple Pay. I’ve been waiting since day 1 for Westpac / NAB in Australia to get on board. Hopefully I can top up the Apple Pay cash card and use that for tap payments in stores. Does anybody know if this is the case?