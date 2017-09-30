The PGA TOUR set photographer Brad Mangin loose on the Presidents Cup with an iPhone 8 Plus — and this is the result!

The PGA TOUR hired Brad Mangin to shoot the Presidents Cup with his new iPhone 8 Plus. Using the 12MP dual cameras on the new iPhone while taking advantage of the intimacy of such a pocketable device, Brad is able to capture stunning professional photos that would be tough with larger, traditional cameras. At the 2017 Presidents Cup, Brad is taking advantage of the new Portrait Lighting feature on iPhone 8 Plus to put a sharp focus on faces around Liberty National. The photos provide a unique look at the PGA TOUR through the eyes of a photographer who has been covering sports for 30 years.

Check them the complete gallery and then do what I'm about to do: Grab your iPhone and used the inspiration to fuel your next round of photographs!