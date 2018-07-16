Philips Hue is one of the most well-known smart light makers, and people tend to fall in love with the bulbs once they try them out. Amazon currently has a whole bunch of Philips Hue products on sale, from single bulbs to multipacks, and even bundles.
Whether you're looking to kickstart an obsession or scratch an itch and add a few more bulbs, you're going to want to check out these great offers before they sell out.
The deals you won't want to miss include:
- 2-Bulb Starter Kit with Echo Dot Bundle - $119.99 (Was $200)
- 2-Pack White Dimmable LED Bulbs - $34.99 (Was $50)
- 4-Pack White Dimmable LED Bulbs - $39.99 (Was $50)
- White & Color Ambiance Bulbs - $36.99 (Was $50)
- White Candle LED Lights - $22.99 (Was $30)
- Color Candle LED Lights - $34.99 (Was $50)
- White & Color Ambiance LightStrip+ - $64.99 (Was $90)
- Hue Go White & Color Portable Table Lamp - $62.99 (Was $80)
There are a few other discounts available as well, so be sure to check them out. You can also check out more smart home-related deals here.