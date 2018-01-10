Philips is a name that used to be synonymous with toothbrushes and shavers, but in the years since entering the smart lighting market with Hue , it's become a household name in an entirely new way.

Today at CES 2018, the company announced three new endeavors to help bridge the gap between the average person who just wants a few smartphone-controlled lights and the more serious gamer or host that wants to use light to enhance entertainment.

To that end, Philips says that it is working with gaming company Razer to integrate with its Chroma platform, allowing gamers to synchronize lights to popular games like Overwatch. In a demo at CES 2018, the effects were subtle and impressive and didn't distract from the overall gaming experience. Part of the Hue Entertainment platform, Razer is Philips' first partner, but others will be announcing similar enterprises in the months to come.