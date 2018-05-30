Streaming upstart Philo today announced a referral program. Every time someone signs up using your individual referral code, you'll get a $5 credit on your bill, and your friend will get $5 off their first month.

Philo is a low-cost streaming service that has a limited number of channels but also tops out at $20 a month. So if they have what it is you want to watch, you're going to be saving a lot of money. And the really cool part here is that there's no limit as to the number of folks you can refer — so theoretically you could be watching Philo for free month after month.

To find your individual referral code, head over to this link.