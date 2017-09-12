If you're in Canada, here's what you need to know about the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

OK so you know about the phones and you are salivating at the features. You're despondent about the late October pre-order date. These things are obvious. But if you're in Canada, here are some things you may want to reference when deciding whether to buy the latest iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, or upgrade to the expensive af iPhone X.

How much do they cost?

The iPhone 8s are a bit more expensive than the equivalent iPhone 7s which, given the unstable value of the Canadian dollar, makes sense that Apple would continue to hedge. The default storage options are twice as large, too, which could account for the increase (though there is no such bloat in U.S. prices, so...)

iPhone 8:

64GB: $929

256GB: $1139

iPhone 8 Plus:

64GB: $1059

256GB: $1269

iPhone X:

64GB: $1319

256GB: $1529

These are not cheap phones, the iPhone X especially. Even compared to the base U.S. prices, there is an affordance for continued weakness in the Canadian Dollar built in.

What colors are available?

Apple has simplified its color options this year, and that's probably a good thing. So long, Rose Gold.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Silver

Gold

Space Grey

iPhone X

Space Grey

Silver

Which carriers will offer the new iPhones?

Pretty much all of them:

Rogers

Bell

Telus

Videotron

Virgin Mobile

Fido

Koodo

MTS

SaskTel

There's a big omission there, and one that we don't know yet: Will Freedom Mobile offer the iPhone this year?

Does that mean the new iPhones will work with Freedom Mobile?

Yes! They all have Band 66 support inside, which is excellent news for Freedom Mobile customers. Even if the Shaw-owned carrier doesn't officially offer the phone for sale, it shouldn't be too hard to buy an unlocked model and put a Freedom SIM inside to receive LTE access.

Are older iPhones getting a price cut?

Yes, they are! The iPhone 7 now starts at $739, and the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $899.

iPhone 7 Plus: $899 (32GB) / $1029 (128GB)

(32GB) / (128GB) iPhone 7: $739 (32GB) / $869 (128GB)

(32GB) / (128GB) iPhone 6s Plus: $739 (32GB) / $869 (128GB)

(32GB) / (128GB) iPhone 6s: $599 (32GB) / $739 (128GB)

(32GB) / (128GB) iPhone SE: $469 (32GB) / $599 (128GB)

When do they go up for sale?

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go up for pre-order in Canada on Friday, September 15 and are available to buy in stores and online September 22.

The iPhone X is going up for pre-order in Canada on October 27 and will be available a few days later, on November 3.

