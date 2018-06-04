iOS 12 introduces a few new features to the Photos app that will help your photo collection feel more complete. Here's a breakdown of all the changes coming to Photos in iOS 12.

The Photos app is a repository for all the pictures and videos you shoot or save with your iPhone or iPad. Not only can you use the Photos app to organize and find those special moments and memories you've captured, but you can use it to share them directly, through social networks, on the big screen, as prints, and more.

The Photos app in iOs 12 is getting a new tab, called For You, which will not only help you share your photos with friends, family, or on social media but help you find the images you want to see by putting all your favorite moments in one place, combining Memories and iCloud Shared Albums.

The search feature in Photos is getting a boost in performance, making it easier to find most relevant photos from events, people, or places. Plus, search in iOS 12 will let users combine multiple search terms to find just the right photos.

The For You tab will also feature a new sharing suggestions feature, which will make sharing photos a breeze. Not only can you send photos to your friends, but they will also be prompted to send back any photos they have that are from the same event, time, or location, meaning your vacation photo album can truly be complete. Plus, Photos shared this way are passed on in full resolution, so no worries about fuzzy pixels.

Oh, one more thing, the For You tab will also highlight photos you took on a particular date in the previous year, suggest you try out a different lighting effect on your portrait photos or a different effect on your live photos.