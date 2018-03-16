Unless you live under a rock, odds are you've heard of Soylent before. This meal replacement drink has been the center of attention for quite some time, and people seem to really love it. Right now, you can save $10 on a variety of flavors by using coupon code 10TRYSOYLENT during checkout. These rarely go on sale during the year, and most of the discounts tend to take place during January for those kickstarting a New Year's resolution.

This discount drops a 12-pack of the original flavor down to just $24, or you can try the coffee flavor or vanilla for $5 more. If you don't need the premade drinks, you can pick up just over 2-pounds of the powder for $24 as well.

With Soylent being a full meal replacement, this is a great way to get those meals in during your busy times. We've all been there before, caught up at the office, sitting for long hours in front of our monitors, and the last thing on our mind is food. It's not healthy, so stop doing it and put the excuses behind. Use this discount to make the first step towards a healthier you.

Our pal Mark Guim has had amazing success using Soylent. He says: