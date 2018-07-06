Right now Target is offering the 512GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $849.99, which is $150 off its regular price. You can save an additional 5% by signing up for and using a Target REDcard. This is the largest storage capacity model that Apple makes, giving you plenty of space to load it up with movies, music, apps, and more. It has a 10.5-inch True Tone display, Apple's A10X Fusion chip, Touch ID, support for Apple Pencil, and much more.

Where availability permits, you can opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping is free. Only the 512GB is discounted, but you can pick from rose gold, gold, space gray, and silver. Not sure if this is the iPad for you? Be sure to check out this great review from our pals at iMore.

