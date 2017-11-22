This Philips Hue A19 3rd generation LED smart bulb is down to $39.99 on Amazon. This bulb has been selling for as much as $47 recently. Although it does drop in price often, this sort of deal can be easy to miss because it doesn't last long.

Whether you're just getting started with smart bulbs or want to add to an ever-expanding collection, this smart bulb can do whatever you need it to do. Add some color to a dull room, ambiance to your movies or video games, or just use it because it's dimmable.

Features include:

Choose between millions of colors and shades of white light to light your home, wirelessly control with your smartphone or tablet, and sync your light immersively to music, games, and movies.

Requiring the Hue Bridge for the full Hue experience, this bulb fits standard-size table and floor lamps. Enjoy richer shades of green, cyan, and blue with improved design.

Install the LED light as you would install ordinary bulbs, then pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

If you want to fully control multiple Philips Hue bulbs, you'll need a Hue Bridge. You could just get the Hue Starter Kit, which includes the bridge and three of these lights. It's down to $110 on Best Buy right now.

