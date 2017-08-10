Become a pinning expert as soon as possible: Here's absolutely everything you need to know about Pinterest!

With Pinterest, you can discover, search, and save great content from across the web. Use it for inspiration or practical ideas for everyday life. (Pinterest)

If there was ever such a thing as a digital cork board for all of your awesome ideas, then the closest actual thing would probably be Pinterest!

The app allows users to browse through thousands of different profiles that target everything from baking to fashion to car parts, makeup, do-it-yourself furniture, and so, so much more. TLDR; If you want inspiration for a project, ideas for an upcoming event, or just want to kill time while getting creative, then Pinterest is the right choice for you.

Pinterest gives Internet users another way to discover and explore visual content. The virtual pinboard concept has been tried before, and Pinterest executes the idea fairly well. (Jill Duffy, PC Mag)

Free - Download Now

If you're looking to learn a little bit about Pinterest before you start pinning everything in sight (and trust me, it can get addictive!) then we have you covered. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about Pinterest!

What is Pinterest?

Whatever your passion, find it on Pinterest.

Pinterest is a digital cork board of sorts that allows users to pin and save photos, videos, recipes, and so, so much more to different "boards", like language, fashion, helpful hints, classroom, makeup, and more.

After you follow a bunch of different people and profiles, what they post will appear on your home page. From there, you can choose to pin the item of choice to your profile in order to save it for later (i.e., put a pin in it!).

With the app you can also shop directly and add items to a digital shopping cart, scan in your own images with the Lens function and see related content, add and create different boards, pin your own photos and content from different websites, send friends pinned ideas through private messages, search the app for content specific to your interests, and so, so much more!

How does it work?

The app is broken down into four sections:

Home Page

This is where you see all of the people you follow and what they're regularly posting. You can search for content via the search bar at the top of the page or access the super cool Lens function, which allows you to snap a picture/take any image from your camera roll, upload it, and get search results and images that will match that picture perfectly (example: you upload a photo of a fly, you get search options like spider, insects, wasp, beetle, and articles like Good Ways to Successfully Treat a Yellow Jacket Sting and Jumping spider, Thiodina sylvana (Araneae: Salticidae)).

Explore Page

This is the portion of the app that lets you scroll forever into oblivion — kind of like the Explore Page on Instagram. This page shows you different pins that are trending, posts that have recently been added (new content), suggested content that you might find interesting, and a variety of popular/topical search options at the top of the page. Like the home page, you get access to a search bar and the Lens option.

Messenger

Pinterest Messenger acts as a way for friends to send messages to one another with different pinned posts in them. If you're working on a project with a group of people, this function is fantastic for quickly sending big chunks of information and ideas without ever leaving the app! Pinterest will also send you ideas that it thinks you might like from time to time depending on what's topical/what's going on in the world.

Your Profile

Your profile is where we can see who follows you, who you're following, your photo, your boards, and your pinned posts. In the upper right corner, you can see your shopping bag, the ability to create a board or pin, and the settings icon, which allows you to do things like edit your profile, tweak your settings, see your order history, edit your payment method, edit your address, get help, see terms and privacy, and logout.

Once you're comfortable with the four sections, the rest of your time on Pinterest will be searching, scrolling, and pinning your life away!

How much does it cost?

The app is totally free to download without any pesky in-app purchases to worry about!

Where can I download the app?

Straight from the App Store!

Questions?

Are there any questions that you have about Pinterest? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment down below!