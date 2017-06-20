Pioneer Rayz Rally FAQ: Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the Rayz Rally, Pioneer's new conference speaker for iPhone and iPad.

Pioneer, the maker of countless audio accessories, has unveiled the Rayz Rally, a speakerphone accessory for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The speaker phone attaches to your iOS device to turn it into a speakerphone that you can easily take with you wherever you need to go.

Here's what you need to know about the Rayz Rally.

What is it, exactly?

The Rayz Rally is a small, portable device, resembling a smaller external battery, that connects to your iPhone or other Lightning port-equipped iOS devices. It features a speaker and a single button, as well as a Lightning port of its own.

How do you use it?

Just plug the Rayz Rally into your iPhone, and it's good to go. In addition to its use for conference calls, the Rally can also be used as a Lighting-powered speaker, and the device can automatically determine which mode it's being used in. Audio will be optimized based on the mode to make sure that you get the best quality for your current use.

The single button on the Rally can be used to mute and unmute calls while in conference mode, while in music mode, just tap the button to pause and play.

Does it have any other features?

At the present time, the Rayz Rally is focused on conference calls and music. However, with the Rally's iOS companion app, you can automatically update the Rally. These updates, Pioneer says, will deliver new features over time.

What kind of battery life does the Rayz Rally have?

None! Or, more accurately, the Rayz Rally doesn't have a battery, instead sipping power from your iPhone. Pioneer says that the Rally minimizes the power it uses in order to prevent massive battery drain during calls.

Can I at least charge my phone while I use the Rayz Rally?

You can. While the Rally does take over your iOS device's Lightning port, it features a Lightning port of its own. Plug your iPhone's charger into the Rayz Rally's port to charge while you call or listen to music.

So how much does the Rayz Rally cost?

You can get your hands on the Rayz Rally for $99.95.

Are there any color options?

You can get the Rayz Rally in Ice, Onyx, and Space Gray.

Where can I get one?

Pioneer is making the Rayz Rally available at Apple Retail Stores, as well as on Apple.com and Amazon.

See at Amazon