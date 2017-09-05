Pixelmator Pro is the Pixelmator Team's most Mac app every and it will change the way you edit photos and create graphics!

The Pixelmator Team has finally unveiled the newest addition to its Mac app lineup. It's called Pixelmator Pro and it looks like it's going to be a significant improvement over the already-awesome Pixelmator for Mac.

What's new with Pixelmator Pro?

September 4, 2017

Pixelmator Pro was officially unveiled today with details on what the app is, what features it has, and details about its design. Though we don't have a specific launch date at this time, Pixelmator Pro is due out this Fall.

So what is Pixelmator Pro?

Pixelmator Pro is a layer-based image editing app for Mac from the Pixelmator Team, which is the development company behind one of the best photo editing apps for Mac, and one of our favorite photo editing apps on iPad.

It's been built from the ground up with the user in mind. Whether you're an experienced photo editor or just starting out, Pixelmator Pro works with you, making it easy to learn or simple to master.

There are dozens of editing tools to help you create your perfect picture project. With things like an advanced zoom engine for ultra-close editing, Smart Scrolling so you can work outside the parameters of your immediate view, and wide color image support so you see the colors you're meant to see on the screen.

Pixelmator Pro was designed specifically with the Mac user in mind. That's why it supports iCloud syncing, multiple tabs, special gestures for the Magic Trackpad (with Force Touch), and the Touch Bar on the Macbook Pro.

Pixelmator Pro works with split-view, so you can work on your photo edits while using another supported app at the same time.

It supports all the standard image files, like JPEG, TIFF, and PNG, and it also supports Apple's new HEIF format, so you can edit photos taken on your iOS 11 iPhone or iPad.

Thanks to nondestructive editing, you can retain the original image, no matter how many changes you've made over time, including after you've closed the program.

There's now a robust set of painting tools with more than 100 dual-texture brushes, a customizable eraser, dozens of color options and shades, and a whole lot more.

There are more than 40 filter effects so you can quickly change the look and style of an image with a single click. There are also dozens of unique effects, like blur, distortion, tiling, and more.

Pixelmator Pro has an advanced layout tool that includes Alignment Guides, Smart Spacing, and Smart Sizing, which makes it incredibly easy to create graphics with different shapes, text, and more.

One of the most interesting features of Pixelmator Pro is it's use of machine learning for enhanced editing, making your editing process faster and more efficient. It makes it possible to automatically name layers, straighten photos, and remove objects from a scene while adding matching landscapes.

We'll know more about Pixelmator Pro when we go hands-on with it this fall.

What's the difference between Pixelmator Pro and Pixelmator?

The most noticeable difference is the design. Pixelmator Pro is a complete redesign from its predecessor, using a single-window interface that is much more intuitive to Mac users than Pixelmator's floating window design.

It has a more streamlined toolbar, which makes it easier for you to access the editing tools you need much more efficiently.

Less noticeable, but the most notable difference is all the additional editing tools that Pixelmator Pro comes with. It's like Pixelmator extreme.

How can I get it?

Pixelmator Pro comes out this fall and will be available from the Mac App Store.

How much does it cost?

There is no official information about the price of Pixelmator Pro, but Pixelmator is available now in the Mac App Store for $29.99, so it's likely to cost at least that much.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about Pixelmator Pro? Put them in the comments and we'll update this article with everything new we learn about it.